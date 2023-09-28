Civilian fatality reported in Kherson due to Russian shelling

On the night of 27 September, the Russian indiscriminate shelling of the residential areas in the Kherson Oblast and Kherson City (southern Ukraine) killed a civilian in his own house, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported.

The Russian artillery shelling killed a man and wounded another in Kherson on Wednesday.

“A 41-year-old resident of Kherson sustained fatal injuries on the porch of his own home. Another man, 27 years old, got wounded and was provided with medical assistance on the spot,” Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The Russian Air Force also dropped seven aerial bombs near Mykolayivka, in the Beryslav district of the Kherson Oblast. Information on casualties and damage is being verified.

Since Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Kherson from an eight-month-long Russian occupation in November 2022, Russian troops have been shelling the city weekly, targeting civilians and destroying critical civilian infrastructure.

