US expresses optimism over Russia’s retreat from Kherson – NYT

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, expressed cautious optimism on 12 November over Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, calling it a “big moment” for Ukrainian forces, The New York Times reported. He also reiterated that the Biden administration would not push for a diplomatic end to the war.

“Ukraine is the party of peace in this conflict, and Russia is the party of war,” Mr. Sullivan said according to NYT. “Russia invaded Ukraine. If Russia chose to stop fighting in Ukraine and left, it would be the end of the war. If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine.”

“A rift in the US government spilled into public view this week as Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, began pressing for Ukrainian forces to consider capitalizing on their momentum by negotiating an end to the fighting before winter sets in. Mr. Biden’s advisers, including Mr. Sullivan, have publicly pushed back on the idea that they should pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to cede territory to Russian invaders,” NYT wrote.

