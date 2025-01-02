Eng
Russian forces attack bus in Kherson, wounding four passengers

The bus, operated by a private transportation company, was carrying passengers when it came under fire.
byOrysia Hrudka
02/01/2025
1 minute read
A woman walks past windows covered with wooden planks and sandbags outside a hospital in Kherson. Photo: Alice Martins for The Washington Post
In a targeted attack on public transportation in Kherson, Russian forces injured four passengers aboard a city bus, according to local authorities.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported on Telegram that the incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. in the Korabelnyi district. The bus, operated by a private transportation company, was carrying passengers when it came under fire. Initially, three individuals were confirmed injured and were promptly hospitalized.

Later updates from the Kherson Regional Military Administration revealed that a fourth victim, a 45-year-old woman, sought medical attention. She was diagnosed with explosive trauma and shrapnel injuries to her face.

Medical professionals are monitoring the condition of all those injured in the attack.

This assault highlights the persistent dangers facing civilians in Kherson, where Russian forces have continued to target civilian infrastructure and public spaces. Ukrainian officials have condemned the attack as yet another violation of international humanitarian law and a deliberate act of aggression against innocent civilians.

