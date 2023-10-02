Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia shells Kherson, killing one, injuring six, including two children

Russian troops repeatedly shelled residential areas of Kherson, damaging apartment buildings, educational institutions, civilian infrastructure, and a church.
byIryna Voichuk
02/10/2023
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on 2 October. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
On the night between 1 and 2 October, the Russian army directed artillery fire towards residential areas of Kherson, igniting a fire in a private home where a woman and her two daughters resided. The 13-year-old girl sustained moderate-severity injuries and was hospitalized. Her 12-year-old sister experienced an acute stress reaction triggered by the shelling, while their mother incurred shrapnel wounds.

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on 2 October. Credit: Ukraine’s SES

According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops conducted a shelling on the city, resulting in damage to residential buildings, private homes, two educational institutions, civilian infrastructure, and a church.

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on 2 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast

In the morning, Russians resumed the shelling with a strike near a facility of transportation infrastructure, leading to the death of a policeman. The attack hit a police car, injuring two officers.

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on 2 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast

Later, the Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, reported that one of the injured policemen died of his injuries in the hospital.

This is the vehicle of Kherson patrol policemen who came under fire today. Doctors were fighting for his life, but unfortunately, one of the patrol policemen died on the surgery table,” Biloshytskyi wrote on Facebook. 

The attack also wounded two civilians, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, published additional information about the killed policeman. According to Klymenko, Vitalii Novytskyi, who was killed, was 38 years old and left behind an 8-year-old son and a wife.

Vitalii Novytskyi. Credit: Ihor Klymenko

In addition, the Russian army launched five S-300 missile strikes on Kharkiv and two air strikes on Kupiansk, injuring a civilian, Khrakiv Oblast Military Administration reported

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast on 2 October. Credit: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
