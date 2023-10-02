Russia shells Kherson, killing one, injuring six, including two children

On the night between 1 and 2 October, the Russian army directed artillery fire towards residential areas of Kherson, igniting a fire in a private home where a woman and her two daughters resided. The 13-year-old girl sustained moderate-severity injuries and was hospitalized. Her 12-year-old sister experienced an acute stress reaction triggered by the shelling, while their mother incurred shrapnel wounds.

According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops conducted a shelling on the city, resulting in damage to residential buildings, private homes, two educational institutions, civilian infrastructure, and a church.

In the morning, Russians resumed the shelling with a strike near a facility of transportation infrastructure, leading to the death of a policeman. The attack hit a police car, injuring two officers.

Later, the Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, reported that one of the injured policemen died of his injuries in the hospital.

“This is the vehicle of Kherson patrol policemen who came under fire today. Doctors were fighting for his life, but unfortunately, one of the patrol policemen died on the surgery table,” Biloshytskyi wrote on Facebook.

The attack also wounded two civilians, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, published additional information about the killed policeman. According to Klymenko, Vitalii Novytskyi, who was killed, was 38 years old and left behind an 8-year-old son and a wife.

In addition, the Russian army launched five S-300 missile strikes on Kharkiv and two air strikes on Kupiansk, injuring a civilian, Khrakiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Read also: