Only chance to survive for Russian military in Kherson is to surrender – Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine calls on the Russian military personnel who remained in Kherson to surrender, reportedly in the Telegram.

“Russian servicemen! As expected, after the retreat of the main group of Russian army troops from Kherson, Ukraine, your command abandoned you to your own devices. Your commanders urge you to change into civilian clothes and try to escape from Kherson on your own. Obviously, you will not succeed,” Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported.

Kherson returns to the control of Ukraine, units of the Armed Forces enter the city. The retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped. Every Russian serviceman who resists will be destroyed. You have the only chance to avoid death – to surrender immediately. In the case of voluntary surrender, Ukraine guarantees your life and safety.”

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine assured that Ukrainians adhere to the Geneva Conventions and guarantee prisoners of war food, medical care and the possibility of exchanging them for servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured by Russia.

“It is safe to surrender to a prisoner, having previously discussed the conditions of surrender with authorized representatives of the Ukrainian command, you can call the hotline of the state project of Ukraine “I want to live”: +38 066 580 34 98 and +38 093 119 29 84 (24/7) or use the chat- “I want to live” bot, military intelligence advises.

Tags: Defence Intelligence, Geneva Conventions, Kherson, POW