Ukraine develops versatile robotic platform for frontline missions

byIryna Voichuk
13/11/2023
Sirko-S1 unmanned ground vehicle. Credit: Mykhailo Fedorov/TG channel
Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced that the country is testing a domestic unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) called Sirko-S1. Ukrainian engineers from the Brave1 military technology cluster designed this development.

The robotic platform is primarily designed for transporting cargo (ammunition, supplies, etc.) to hotspots on the frontlines and evacuating the wounded. It can carry up to 200 kg of payload. The UGV can also conduct reconnaissance, and developers have future plans to expand its capabilities.

The platform could be equipped with modules for demining, mining territories, and a combat turret to adapt it for various battlefield missions per customer requirements. The drone has a total weight of 275 kg (including payload), a maximum range of 5 km, and can operate for up to 2.5 hours. Top speed is 14 km/h.

The Sirko-S1 “has already shown successful results in combat conditions and received positive feedback from the military,” Fedorov noted.

Domestically-produced robotic platforms like the Sirko-S1 could give Ukraine more flexibility in employing unmanned ground vehicles for critical frontline tasks. Testing and feedback will allow developers to refine the UGV’s capabilities.

Earlier, Fedorov announced the successful field testing of the Ukrainian ground-based robotic platform, Ratel S, which has now entered serial production.

