Germany to send two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany plans to deliver two additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2023, Ukrinform reported, citing German Ambassador Martin Jaeger.

Speaking at the Formula for Ukrainian Success forum, Jaeger said Germany’s defense industry is interested in building long-term strategic relations with Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

“Our support is mainly focused on the air defense sector – Gepard, IRIS-T, Patriot,” the diplomat stated.

Germany intends to send Ukraine another pair of IRIS-T air defenses this year, supplementing the four already delivered.

The ambassador stressed this is important for better protecting Ukrainian cities against Russian missiles.

“We also make a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s energy systems, in particular supporting energy capabilities. We believe it is very important that this winter goes by without blackouts,” Jaeger emphasized.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that Germany is planning to transfer $57.3 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

The funds will be provided as part of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership for the purchase of energy equipment necessary for the restoration and repair of Ukrainian energy facilities.

Read also: