Germany commits 10 million euros to fund new Ukrainian research hubs

The initiative aims to enhance innovation in anti-infectives, quantum materials, plasma technology, and historical studies, in partnership with prominent German institutes.
byIryna Voichuk
11/11/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi met with German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger and two other German officials. Credit: Oksen Lisovyi/Facebook
Ukraine will establish centers for advanced research with approximately 10 million euros in funding from the German government, Ukrainian Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced.

The centers will operate with German financing and under the leadership of prominent German and Ukrainian scientists.

“The centers will help Ukrainian researchers bring knowledge and discoveries to a new level, collaborate with German academics, exchange experience and gain new skills,” Lisovyi said.

The CENtR Center for Advanced Natural Compound Research in Lviv will develop strategies for discovering and applying new bioactive anti-infective agents. Its main German partner is the Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland.

The GU-QuMat Center for Advanced Quantum Materials Research will be built in Kyiv to search for novel quantum materials to create next-generation technologies. Its chief partner is the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research Dresden.

The PLASMA-SPIN-ENERGY Center for Advanced Plasma Technology Research in Kharkiv will work on leveraging plasma technologies for producing spintronic components, which are integral for next-generation computers. It will partner with the Max Planck Institute for Microstructure Physics in Munich.

Finally, the EUU20 Center for Advanced Study of 20th Century German-Ukrainian and European History in Lviv will examine the reigns of the two major criminal regimes in last century’s European history – Nazi Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union. It will work closely with the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

