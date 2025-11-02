Germany sends Patriot systems as Russia stakes war on air terror – Zelenskyy

Germany has provided Ukraine with additional US-made Patriot air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday, hailing the move as a vital step in shielding Ukrainian cities from Russian missile and drone attacks.

In recent months, Russia has sharply intensified its aerial campaign against Ukraine, launching near-daily waves of missiles and drones targeting energy infrastructure, industrial facilities, and residential areas. The renewed strikes have aimed to cripple Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter and exhaust its air defense resources.

“We have strengthened the ‘Patriot’ component of our Ukrainian air defense,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X, expressing gratitude to Germany and personally to Chancellor Friedrich Merz for “this joint step to protect human lives from Russian terror.”

Zelenskyy said the delivery followed weeks of preparation and coordination, calling it a significant implementation of earlier agreements between Kyiv and Berlin. “For some time, we have been preparing this reinforcement of our air defense, and now the agreements reached have been implemented,” he said.

The Patriot system is among the most advanced air defense platforms in Ukraine’s arsenal, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles. Germany has already supplied several Patriot batteries to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, and has led European efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s protection against intensified Russian strikes.

In August 2025, Germany coordinated a multinational effort with Norway, Denmark, and Lithuania to finance two Patriot systems for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy described Russian air assaults as President Vladimir Putin’s “main stake in this war,” saying Moscow uses terror to make up for its failures on the battlefield.

“Every strengthening of our air defense literally brings us closer to the end of the war,” he said, adding that Ukraine’s growing capabilities would enhance not only national security but also the safety of its European partners.

“Our security is indivisible - which means our air defense must protect all of us,” the president said.

He also noted that talks on further joint steps are ongoing “both at the governmental level and directly with the manufacturers of the necessary systems,” hinting at additional air defense deliveries to come.