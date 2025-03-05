Germany hands over wanted former tax official to Ukraine

German law enforcement transferred a former deputy head of the State Tax Service in Poltava Oblast to Ukrainian authorities, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on 5 March 2025.

The transfer occurred at the international checkpoint Krakivets in Lviv Oblast. The ex-official was wanted for his alleged involvement in a tax evasion scheme that cost the budget nearly 1.3 million hryvnias ($315.000).

The official and his accomplices manipulated tax inspections for a Poltava-based enterprise. They initiated an unscheduled business audit, deliberately creating a document with understated tax obligations.

The scheme involved sending a tax resolution with reduced value-added tax and lower penalty sanctions. This method allowed the enterprise to avoid significant budget payments.

Upon learning about the investigation, the official fled to Germany. In August 2023, Ukrainian authorities declared him internationally wanted.

The Office of the Prosecutor General submitted an extradition request, which German law enforcement subsequently processed.

