Nearly half of Americans oppose US receiving share of Ukraine’s mineral resources – Reuters

Party lines crack wide open—73% of Republicans backing the deal, while Democrats largely stand opposed.
Maria Tril
05/03/2025
Iluustrative photo. Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP
A recent Ipsos poll commissioned by Reuters revealed deep partisan divisions among Americans regarding a proposed agreement for accessing Ukrainian mineral resources.

The survey, conducted from 3-4 March 2025, highlighted significant disagreement about potential mineral resource sharing.

Some 46% of respondents support the United States receiving a share of Ukrainian minerals. The support breaks down along party lines: 73% of Republicans favor the proposal, compared to just 21% of Democrats.

About 50% of those surveyed oppose the agreement. Democrat opposition stands at 73%, while 24% of Republicans reject the mineral resource sharing proposal.

The survey of 1,174 adult Americans shows a statistical margin of error of 5%. A small 4% of respondents remained undecided on the issue.

The mineral resources agreement has a complex recent history. On 12 February, the United States initially presented a draft agreement to Ukraine. President Zelenskyy initially declined to sign, citing insufficient security guarantees.

By 28 February, the agreement had been revised and negotiated. However, its signing was unexpectedly canceled following a public disagreement between Zelenskyy and former President Trump, accompanied by J.D. Vance.

On 4 March, Zelenskyy announced his readiness to sign the mineral resources agreement. Trump acknowledged this during a Congressional address. On the same day, CBS News reported that Trump seeks to modify the agreement to make it “bigger and better.”

