Germany sends quarter of its arms exports to Ukraine this year – DW

A Panzerhaubitze 2000 in Ukraine. Photo: RFE/RL
Germany sent over a quarter of the weapons and military equipment worth €2.24 billion to Ukraine in 2022, according to DW.
The German government signed off €8.9 billion this year, which is the second-highest annual arms exports in the history of Germany, the German Economy Ministry reported following a request from Left Party (Die Linke) lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen.
Germany’s coalition government sought to reduce arms exports in 2022. However, the German postwar policy of not providing lethal aid to conflict zones changed drastically after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24. In the face of severe rebuking, the German government implemented a reversal of that policy as part of the country’s military and security politics “Zeitenwende” or “turning point” announced shortly after the invasion began, according to DW.
German arms company Rheinmetall supplying Ukraine with brand-new logistic trucks
As a result, Germany delivered anti-aircraft tanks, multiple rocket launches, the IRIS-T air defense system and self-propelled howitzers, among other pieces of military equipment, to Ukraine this year.
Tags: Germany, IRIS-T, Leopard 2, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine