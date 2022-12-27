Germany sends quarter of its arms exports to Ukraine this year – DW

A Panzerhaubitze 2000 in Ukraine. Photo: RFE/RL

Germany sent over a quarter of the weapons and military equipment worth €2.24 billion to Ukraine in 2022, according to DW.

The German government signed off €8.9 billion this year, which is the second-highest annual arms exports in the history of Germany, the German Economy Ministry reported following a request from Left Party (Die Linke) lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen.

Germany’s coalition government sought to reduce arms exports in 2022. However, the German postwar policy of not providing lethal aid to conflict zones changed drastically after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24. In the face of severe rebuking, the German government implemented a reversal of that policy as part of the country’s military and security politics “Zeitenwende” or “turning point” announced shortly after the invasion began, according to DW.

As a result, Germany delivered anti-aircraft tanks, multiple rocket launches, the IRIS-T air defense system and self-propelled howitzers, among other pieces of military equipment, to Ukraine this year.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Germany, IRIS-T, Leopard 2, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine