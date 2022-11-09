Germany transfers IRIS-T missiles, Dingo armored vehicles to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Germany has added several more weapons, including missiles for the IRIS-T and Dingo armored vehicles, to its list of military aid to Ukraine, which is published on the federal government’s website, Evropeiska Pravda reported.

Among the changes, compared to the data as of the previous week, it indicates:
– 30 Dingo armored vehicles;
– missiles for the Iris-T air defense system previously provided to Ukraine;
– four more sensors for detecting and interfering with the operation of drones (in addition to 14 as of last week);
– five M1070 Oshkosh tractors and one more loader, in addition to the two previously provided.

