Slovakia sent 30 BMP-1 vehicles to Ukraine and received a new replacement from Germany instead

Slovakian Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad informed about the donation on Twitter
Glad to confirm that 30 #Slovak #BMP1 infantry fighting vehicles were donated to #Ukraine based on #ringtausch agreement with #Germany. Thanks Christine #Lambrecht for excellent coop.🇸🇰🤝🇩🇪 #SlavaUkraini @UKRinSR @SlovakiaMFA @oleksiireznikov @DefenceU @Slovakia_NATO 💛💙🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/s0PCwvtUmJ
— Jaro Nad (@JaroNad) November 29, 2022
According to the agreement, central European countries can send old Soviet equipment to Ukraine as part of military aid and receive new replenishment from Germany. The BMP-1 IFVs donated by Slovakia for Ukraine were designed in the 1960s.