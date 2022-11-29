Slovakia sent 30 BMP-1 vehicles to Ukraine and received a new replacement from Germany instead

Latest news Ukraine

Slovakian Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad informed about the donation on Twitter

According to the agreement, central European countries can send old Soviet equipment to Ukraine as part of military aid and receive new replenishment from Germany. The BMP-1 IFVs donated by Slovakia for Ukraine were designed in the 1960s.

