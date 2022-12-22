German arms company Rheinmetall supplying Ukraine with brand-new logistic trucks

German arms company Rheinmetall supplying Ukraine with brand new logistic trucks

A HX series 8x8 truck. File photo: rheinmetall-defence.com 

Latest news Ukraine

At the behest of the German government, the German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is supplying Ukraine with brand-new HX 8×8 military trucks, the company’s website reported.

“In total, 26 of these high-mobility hook-loading vehicles will be transferred to Ukraine. The order value is in the double-digit million Euro range. Delivery of the vehicles has already begun,” according to Rheinmetall.

Produced by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles, the HX family is “among the most widely used range of military trucks anywhere. Over 15,000 vehicles are now in service worldwide,” Rheinmetall says.

Read also:

Ukrainian FM doesn’t understand Germany’s hesitation to supply Ukraine tanks while supplying artillery

Slovakia sent 30 BMP-1 vehicles to Ukraine and received a new replacement from Germany instead

Poland asks Germany to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany transfers IRIS-T missiles, Dingo armored vehicles to Ukraine

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags