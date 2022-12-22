German arms company Rheinmetall supplying Ukraine with brand-new logistic trucks

A HX series 8x8 truck. File photo: rheinmetall-defence.com

At the behest of the German government, the German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is supplying Ukraine with brand-new HX 8×8 military trucks, the company’s website reported.

“In total, 26 of these high-mobility hook-loading vehicles will be transferred to Ukraine. The order value is in the double-digit million Euro range. Delivery of the vehicles has already begun,” according to Rheinmetall.

Produced by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles, the HX family is “among the most widely used range of military trucks anywhere. Over 15,000 vehicles are now in service worldwide,” Rheinmetall says.

Tags: Germany, Rheinmetall, western weapons