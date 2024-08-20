Eng
Germany to deliver four IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine in 2024

The systems, which are part of Germany’s military aid to help Ukraine counter Russia’s aggression, include both short-range and medium-range models, enhancing Ukraine’s ability to intercept enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles.
byOlena Mukhina
20/08/2024
2 minute read
IRIS
An IRIS-T air defense sytem. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff/TG Channel
Germany plans to deliver four IRIS-T air defense systems of various ranges to Ukraine by the end of this year, according to Wolfgang Büchner, Deputy Spokesperson of the German government, according to DW.

Ukraine received its first short-range IRIS-T SLS air defense systems from Germany last August. These systems are designed to intercept enemy aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the SLS version, they can intercept aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 12 kilometers and an altitude of up to eight kilometers.

The launch system typically uses the tracked chassis of the armored BvS10 all-terrain vehicle, though a wheeled chassis can also be used. Militarnyi says the system’s core is the IRIS-T missile with an infrared head, which has been upgraded for ground launches.

The new air defense systems are being provided to Ukraine as part of Germany’s military assistance to counter Russia’s aggression, said Wolfgang Büchner.

Overall, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are expected to receive two medium-range IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and two short-range IRIS-T SLS systems by the end of this year.

Additionally, Germany will supply Ukraine with ten Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to strengthen its air defense.

This air defense system is likely one of the four the German general and government representative announced. Besides this, Ukraine has received artillery shells, various types of drones, and assault and sniper rifles.

