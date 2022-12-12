Ukrainian FM doesn’t understand Germany’s hesitation to supply Ukraine tanks while supplying artillery

In his interview with the Bericht aus Berlin, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that so far Germany doesn’t promise to supply its tanks to Ukraine despite Kyiv’s requests to Berlin to include them in arms deliveries, according to ARD.
Germany has promised Ukraine further arms deliveries, which, however, doesn’t apply to the Leopard 2 battle tanks repeatedly requested by the Ukrainian government.
“Such a decision has not yet been made, there are no commitments. But we are working on it,” said Dmytro Kuleba.
Kuleba says his government cannot understand why the German Federal Government is hesitating when it comes to battle tanks, while at the same time supplying artillery to Ukraine:
“To be honest, we don’t understand this line of argument,” says Kuleba.
“We need these tanks” – new Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany about Leopard 2 tanks
Should Ukraine be not sufficiently armed, the war will be protracted which is neither in the interests of Ukraine nor its western partners, according to the Ukrainian FM.
Currently, Kuleba says, the most recent agreements with Berlin are primarily about defensive systems such as the state-of-the-art Iris-T air defense system and Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, had previously announced new arms deliveries from Germany, but only spoke generally of “more arms and ammunition“.
