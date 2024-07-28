German defense corporation receives $1 bn order for TRML-4D radars, including for Ukraine

The Hensoldt defense corporation has recently issued a press release saying that it had received orders worth “well over one billion dollars” in the first half of 2024. The company also provides military equipment to Ukraine.

As reported by Defense Express, the first batch of the radar systems was received by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in October 2012. According to the list of defense aid donated by the German government, Ukraine has received 11 such radars. It is known three more should be received.

In addition, in June of this year, it was announced that a new batch of AMPS (Airborne Missile Protection System) would be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are designed to protect helicopters from missile threats. The order amount reached the range of “double-digit millions”.

The company specializes in sensor technologies for protection and surveillance, such as radar, electronic warfare, avionics, and optronics.

Usage within the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The TRML-4D radar system is used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of anti-aircraft missile systems, while the majority are serving as surveillance radar stations.

It is classified as a multi-functional air surveillance and target acquisition radar system. Moreover, the radar system can automatically exchange information in real-time within a single network. It is designed for near- to long-range ground to air detection and for weapon assignment.

It is capable of detecting, tracking, and classifying various types of air targets, with a particular emphasis on small, fast, and low-flying and/or maneuvering cruise missiles, aircraft, and hovering helicopters. The TRML-4D uses the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology with multiple digitally shaped beams.

Regarding the range of target detection, the instrumental range is 250 km, but this is a general indicator. According to the manufacturer’s statements, the fighter aircraft is detected at a range of 120 km, while tactical missiles are detected at a range of 60 km.

