Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, and Norway unite to reinforce Ukraine’s air defense with two vital Patriot launchers

The Ukrainian skies are growing stronger. In the coming days, Kyiv will receive two MIM-104 Patriot launcher units from its European partners, according to the German Aid to Ukraine channel.
European support: Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, and Norway
"Reminder: The in early August 2025 announced delivery of two MIM-104 Patriot fire units from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine, which have largely been financed by Denmark, Lithuania and Norway, is scheduled to be completed in the following days!” German Aid to Ukraine wrote on X.
A contract for 25 Patriot systems: a long queue
In October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing a contract to purchase 25 Patriot systems. Deliveries will take place gradually over several years, as the systems are produced.
“We ask our partners to give up their place in line so that the Patriots are delivered first to Ukraine, not to countries that are not at war,” the Ukrainian leader emphasized.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Air Forces spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said that Russia was modifying its missiles to evade Ukraine’s air defenses, including US-made Patriot systems.
He said that missiles following quasi-ballistic trajectories, making slight oscillations on approach, are harder for Patriots to track, as the system operates in automatic mode and struggles to calculate the intercept point.
