Ukraine downs five Russian reconnaissance drones

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed three Russian Merlin-VR and two Orlan-10 drones in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts.
byIryna Voichuk
14/11/2023
Russian Orlan-10 UAV shot down in Donetsk Oblast. April 2022. Photo credit: SBGS
Ukraine’s military continues taking out Russian reconnaissance drones, with its Air Force reporting the downing of five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the south on 13 November.

The Air Force said three Russian Merlin-VR and two Orlan-10 drones were destroyed by air defense units of the Air Command South in the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. Four UAVs were eliminated in Kherson Oblast and one in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Ukraine develops versatile robotic platform for frontline missions

The Orlan-10 has been used extensively by Russia for reconnaissance operations since its 2013 introduction. In May, Russia unveiled an Orlan-10 strike variant for combat missions. Each system may cost over $100,000.

The Merlin-VR is an experimental drone still in testing phases, first revealed last year. According to experts, it lacks the advanced capabilities claimed by Russia. One was previously downed by Ukraine in June.

