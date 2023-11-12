Russo-Ukrainian war, day 626: Ukraine intercepts missile, downs drones amid Russian attacks

Exclusive

To Elon Musk from occupied Ukraine: you don’t know our struggle. As a Ukrainian underground coordinator, I must refute Elon Musk’s claim that resistance has faded – nothing could be further from the truth.

Ukraine squeezes every last drop for defense in 2024 budget, Russia still 2.5x more. Ukraine is funneling 81% of all tax income to defense in 2024, still counting on $29 bn in aid from partners as Russia boosts military spending

EU (predictably) admits it will fail artillery shell pledge for Ukraine. As Western production fails to meet targets, most ammunition Ukraine uses for its counteroffensive are from South Korean stocks, Euromaidan Press’ defense sources say

Frontline report: Ukrainian HIMARS strikes destroyed Russian reinforcement column in Kherson Oblast. The Ukrainian military targeted and eliminated a large Russian column that was delivering additional troops and ammunition, thwarting efforts to reinforce positions in the Kherson Oblast, as confirmed by drone footage.

Russian missile fired at Kyiv downed by Patriot system. Russian troops resumed missile attacks on Kyiv after a long pause of 52 days.

Ukraine downs 19 of 31 Shahed drones in Russia’s night air attack. The Russian army launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones from three different directions and fired three missiles of various types at Ukrainian cities.

Explosion hits occupied Melitopol. On 11 November, a loud blast was heard Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast near military bases of occupation troops, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

Sky News: Kyiv hoping for US-Ukraine weapons conference in December ￼￼. Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff has said Kyiv seeks to boost the armed forces’ defense capabilities at a conference on joint Ukrainian-US weapons production in December 2023, Sky News informs.

Financial Times: US Congress is far from passing Biden’s $106 billion request for security aid to Ukraine and Israel. The US Congress is far from passing President Joe Biden’s $106 billion request for security aid to Ukraine and Israel amid another budgetary stand-off in Washington that threatens to undercut the US foreign policy goals, says the Financial Times .

Reuters: Czechia,Taiwan to help reconstruct Ukraine. Helicopters, tanks and ammo: Czechia reveals complete list of military aid to Ukraine

Borrell says support for Ukraine must remain a priority for EU. The EU countries should be politically prepared to maintain their support for Ukraine as the US aid to Ukraine is likely to shrink, said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Malaga.

Associated Press: One year after liberation, Kherson holds on to hope for victory. On 11 November, 2022, the Ukrainian Army liberated Kherson from occupying Russian forces. However, one year after the liberation residents of the city still live amid constant Russian shelling and drone and missile attacks, as per the Associated Press .

Independent: Russian train carriages derail in alleged partisan attack. On 11 November, Moscow rail operator MZHD said trains carrying cargo in Russia’s Ryazan region were derailed due to “unauthorized interference,” according to Independent .

PM Sunak: UK will stand with Ukraine until victory. “Ukraine will prevail. And we will stand by your side until that day comes,” wrote Rishi Sunak

Teen deported to Russia from Mariupol will return to Ukraine. “I can officially confirm that we have made arrangements for Bogdan’s return to Ukraine and his reunion with his sister,” Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

Moscow-backed Ukrainian Orthodox Church hires US lobbyist for $1400 per Hour. UOC-MP is paying a hefty price to promote the idea of ongoing “religious persecution” in Ukraine

Eurostat: Over 4 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU amid Russian aggression. Ukrainian refugees in the EU increased by 0.8% in September 2023.

Ukraine ranks second most generous country in world, survey shows . Ukraine has risen in global rankings of generosity, securing second place in the 2022 World Giving Index by the Charities Aid Foundation, with a remarkable climb of 13 spots.

UK Intel: Kremlin intensifies narrative to justify Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russia published a new collection of pseudo-historical documents in an effort to “justify the Kremlin’s current policy” and strengthen domestic anti-Western sentiments.

ISW: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Avdiivka. The Avdiivka Coke Plant remains a key Russian objective, as capturing it would allow Russia to dig into defensive positions around the facility.

Berlin art gallery to host exhibition exploring effects of war on Ukrainian artists’ work. The ZIMMER48 art gallery in the Kreuzberg area of Berlin is set to host media arts exhibition from November 10-15 titled “Fragile Frontier” that will take a deep dive into how the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has profoundly affected Ukrainian artists and irreversibly altered their creative work.

Germany commits 10 million euros to fund new Ukrainian research hubs. The initiative aims to enhance innovation in anti-infectives, quantum materials, plasma technology, and historical studies, in partnership with prominent German institutes.

As of 11 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 310650 (+1130) Tanks: 5342 (+25) APV: 10041 (+24) Artillery systems: 7527 (+38) MLRS: 879 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 579 (+1) Aircraft: 322 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5620 (+25) Cruise missiles : 1559 (+1) Warships/boats: 22 (+2) Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9925 (+49)

