UK Intel: Kremlin intensifies narrative to justify Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russia published a new collection of pseudo-historical documents in an effort to “justify the Kremlin’s current policy” and strengthen domestic anti-Western sentiments.
byIryna Voichuk
11/11/2023
A photo of a Russian school history textbook referring to a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022. Cretid: RIA Novosti
Russia’s State Archive Agency has published a new collection of pseudo-historical documents titled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” in an apparent effort to “justify the Kremlin’s current policy,” UK intelligence said in its daily report on 11 November.

The book opens with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s July 2021 essay on Russo-Ukrainian historical ties, followed immediately by the eve-of-invasion address Putin delivered in February 2022. It includes 242 documents ranging from the 11th to 20th centuries that Russia is using to support claims that foreign interference turned Ukraine against Russia.

US: Russia funded anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Latin America

Putin provides interpretive commentary on the selectively curated documents to reinforce the Kremlin’s narrative. Last week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also penned an article accusing Poland of “Russophobic” historical revisionism and aggression, threatening military retaliation from Russia and Belarus if needed.

According to British intelligence, the weaponization of history by Russia’s leadership is intensifying to instill anti-Western sentiments domestically and intimidate Russia’s western neighbors.

Read also:

