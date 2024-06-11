Poland launches a multi-nation initiative to combat Russian propaganda

The Ukraine Communications Group began operations in Poland on 10 June. This initiative is aimed at strengthening coordination to expose Russian disinformation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Multiple investigations found that Russia directs money to certain individuals or news media in different European countries in order to spread misinformation and propaganda.

The opening ceremony was attended by Polish diplomat Tomasz Chłoń and American diplomat James P. Rubin, both responsible for countering disinformation, Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The Ukraine Communications Group brings together partner countries and international organizations, including Finland, France, Canada, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, the United States, Sweden, Ukraine, Italy, NATO, and the European External Action Service (EEAS), which is the EU’s diplomatic service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland states that the Kremlin regularly employs lies and manipulation to undermine solidarity with the Ukrainian people defending their homeland.

The Ukraine Communications Group seeks to counter these deceptive narratives about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and work towards an honest representation of reality in the global information environment.

“This is a strong signal of our shared determination to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion,” wrote Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In May, The EU imposed sanctions on Czech-registered Russian propaganda outlet Voice of Europe, along with two major figures who used to run it.

The EU Council also banned from broadcasting in the bloc Russian media outlets RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, RT and Sputnik for propagating Moscow’s war narrative against Ukraine.

