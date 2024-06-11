Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland launches a multi-nation initiative to combat Russian propaganda

The newly-established Ukraine Communications Group, which began its operations in Warsaw on 10 June , comprises a robust partnership of 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, and several European nations, all committed to countering Russian propaganda.
byVira Kravchuk
11/06/2024
2 minute read
Tomasz Chłoń and James P. Rubin
Tomasz Chłoń and James P. Rubin at the opening ceremony of The Ukraine Communications Group Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.
Poland launches a multi-nation initiative to combat Russian propaganda

The Ukraine Communications Group began operations in Poland on 10 June. This initiative is aimed at strengthening coordination to expose Russian disinformation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. 

Multiple investigations found that Russia directs money to certain individuals or news media in different European countries in order to spread misinformation and propaganda. 

The opening ceremony was attended by Polish diplomat Tomasz Chłoń and American diplomat James P. Rubin, both responsible for countering disinformation, Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs  reports.

The Ukraine Communications Group brings together partner countries and international organizations, including Finland, France, Canada, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, the United States, Sweden, Ukraine, Italy, NATO, and the European External Action Service (EEAS), which is the EU’s diplomatic service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland states that the Kremlin regularly employs lies and manipulation to undermine solidarity with the Ukrainian people defending their homeland. 

The Ukraine Communications Group seeks to counter these deceptive narratives about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and work towards an honest representation of reality in the global information environment.

“This is a strong signal of our shared determination to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion,” wrote Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In May, The EU imposed sanctions on Czech-registered Russian propaganda outlet Voice of Europe, along with two major figures who used to run it. 

The EU Council also banned from broadcasting in the bloc Russian media outlets RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, RT and Sputnik  for propagating Moscow’s war narrative against Ukraine.

Read more:

France exposes Russian propaganda network undermining Ukraine support

Russian fund spends €100,000s on propaganda to affect legal cases in EU, leaked docs show

Lysychansk “bakery” strike: how Russian propaganda duped Western media

Chinese state media spread Russian propaganda about Ukraine war

Russian propaganda is a war tool and must be ostracized – military expert

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!