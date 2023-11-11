Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Independent: Russian train carriages derail in alleged partisan attack

byOlena Mukhina
11/11/2023
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
On 11 November, Moscow rail operator MZHD said trains carrying cargo in Russia’s Ryazan region were derailed due to “unauthorized interference,” according to Independent.

Russian law enforcement said that 15 train carriages had been derailed southeast of Moscow, while MZHD reported the number as 19.

Russian media outlets also reported an explosion in the Russian region. However, the information can not be verified.

Since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022, Russian officials have blamed pro-Ukrainian partisan attacks on the country’s railway system.

In September 2023, a Storm Shadow missile strike struck the building of the Russian Black Sea Headquarters in occupied Sevastopol, allegedly killing 34 Russian officers, including the Black Sea Fleet commander

Missile strikes and spraypaint: how Ukraine’s resistance movement fights Russian occupation

Making it possible was Ukraine’s resistance movement in occupied Crimea, which defies risks of imprisonment and torture to work towards their goal: an independent Ukraine free from Russian occupation.

