Ukraine downs 19 of 31 Shahed drones in Russia’s night air attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of 11 November, the Russian military launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones from three different directions and fired three missiles of various types at Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 19 drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian army launched Shahed drones from three different directions, specifically from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimean peninsula, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, and the Russian city of Kursk.

Russian troops also launched one Kh-31 guided missile from the Black Sea, a P-800 Oniks anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod Oblast.

The Ukrainian air defense system operated in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv oblasts.

Two drones hit a building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported. Lysak did not specify the type of building but said the strikes caused the fire.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, air defense shot down all air targets on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or damage were reported in Kyiv.

The Governor of Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that a Shahed drone damaged the building of an educational institution and a non-operational enterprise in the town of Solonytsivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also: