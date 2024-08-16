Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

CNN: Russia diverts several thousand troops from Ukraine to counter Kursk offensive

US officials report that Russia shifted several thousand troops from occupied Ukrainian territories to the Kursk Oblast, following a surprise Ukrainian incursion, but Russia primarily deploys untrained conscripts there rather than moving its more experienced units from Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
16/08/2024
2 minute read
Destroyed column of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast
Destroyed column of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast. Photo: https://t.me/belpepel
CNN: Russia diverts several thousand troops from Ukraine to counter Kursk offensive

Ukraine’s surprise offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast prompted Moscow to divert several thousand troops from occupied Ukrainian territories, potentially weakening its war effort, CNN reports. 

The Kursk incursion began on 6 August, catching the Russian military off guard. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, claimed that in 10 days, Ukrainian troops seized over 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russian territory, forcing tens of thousands of Russians from their homes.

The surprise of the Ukrainian incursion also impressed American observers, mainly due to the secrecy maintained around its planning, US officials told CNN. 

However, with Russia believed to have hundreds of thousands of troops on the frontline in Ukraine, the impact of diverting a few thousand may be limited in the short term, according to a senior US official and a senior European intelligence official as per CNN. 

CNN sources familiar with Western intelligence indicate that Russia is primarily bolstering Kursk’s defenses with untrained conscripts from elsewhere in Russia rather than moving its larger and better-trained units from Ukraine. 

 “It is apparent to us that Mr. Putin and the Russian military are diverting some resources, some units, towards the Kursk Oblast to ostensibly counter what the Ukrainians are doing,”  a US National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, told CNN. 

However, Kirby emphasized that this doesn’t indicate Russia abandoned its military operations in northeastern or southern Ukraine.

A primary goal of the operation appears to be creating “strategic dilemmas” for Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding troop allocation, CNN sources claim. Despite the operation’s initial success, US and Western officials caution that Ukraine is unlikely to hold the captured territory for long. 

Some officials also expressed concerns that Ukraine uses its most experienced troops in this operation, creating vulnerabilities in other parts of the frontline, potentially allowing Russia to gain more ground inside Ukraine as Russians continue advancing in Donetsk’s direction. 

The US also did not change its policy for Ukraine on the use of long-range Western-supplied weapons inside Kursk, however, not due to escalation risks but rather because of the limited supply of long-range missiles available for Ukraine. US officials believe these weapons would be more effectively used to continue targeting Russian-occupied Crimea, CNN reports. 

 

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!