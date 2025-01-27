Russian Defense Ministry claims capture of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine denies Russian claims

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on 26 January that its forces had captured the town of Velyka Novosilka in southwestern Donetsk Oblast.

Velyka Novosilka, which had a pre-war population of 6,000, had been a Russian military objective since spring 2022. The town, located near the administrative borders of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, was the last major settlement south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast under Ukrainian control.

Russian pro-war bloggers had previously reported that Russian troops had raised their flag in the town center.

The Ukrainian analytical project DeepState reported that Russian forces had taken control of the village of Vremivka and most of Velyka Novosilka.

Ukrainian officials denied claims about the town’s capture. Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, refuted claims in Russian media about the alleged capture of Velyka Novosilka.

“Fighting continues there, and Ukrainian forces and positions remain. They are destroying Russian forces and equipment,” said Trehubov.

Addressing claims about Russian presence in the settlement, Trehubov added, “Russians placed their flag on a boiler house behind the Kolos stadium. They have been seen in the settlement since yesterday.”

A Ukrainian brigade operating in Velyka Novosilka reported ongoing fighting within the settlement.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 26 January that geolocated footage showed Russian forces occupying 89 percent of the settlement. In its report from 25 January, the ISW had indicated that Russians had captured 72 percent of Velyka Novosilka.

On 23 January, Trehubov acknowledged the risk of operational encirclement of the Defense Forces near Velyka Novosilka but stated that a complete encirclement was not possible.

The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported on 22 January that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were experiencing an acute shortage of personnel in rifle units near Velyka Novosilka.

On 18 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced near six settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Velyka Novosilka.

Ukrainska Pravda, a major Ukrainian outlet, reported on 8 January that Russian troops, who had been conducting an offensive in the Velyka Novosilka area since autumn 2024, were preparing for an assault while attempting to surround the settlement.

