Ukraine destroys 7 Russian vehicles near strategic hub Velyka Novosilka as UK intel confirms offensive

British intelligence reports that Russian forces have strengthened their offensive against the village of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, following their recent capture of Vuhledar in October 2024 and Kurakhove in January 2025.

Velyka Novosilka represents the last major Ukrainian stronghold in southern Donbas, situated at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts. Military analysts suggest its capture could provide Russian forces with a potential route for advancement into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

“Through January 2025, Russian forces have advanced north to seize the villages of Neskuchne and Vremivka – the latter situated to the immediate west of VelykaNovosilka,” the UK Defense Ministry stated in its latest intelligence update.

The assessment notes that while the village has been contested since Russia’s initial invasion, previous Russian attempts to seize it in the summer of 2022 failed, and Ukrainian forces successfully pushed Russian units south in 2023.

Current battlefield reports indicate an intensifying Russian assault. Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reports that “the enemy, taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, conducted offensive operations to block Velyka Novosilka, actively employing armored vehicles to support the advance.”

“As a result of fire impact, two tanks and five armored vehicles of the enemy were destroyed. Despite numerous personnel losses, the enemy continues assault actions on the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka, while Defense Forces conduct exhausting defensive battles,” the statement adds.

The pressure on Velyka Novosilka is part of a broader Russian offensive in the region. DeepState analysts reported on 18 January that Russian forces have made advances near six settlements in Donetsk Oblast: Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Sukhi Yaly, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka. The current push follows an intensification of Russian attacks in this sector that began in autumn 2024, with preparations for a major assault detected in early January 2025.

