Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Russia resurrects WWII “funnies” tactic as Ukraine relentlessly bombards bridges in Kursk

British WWII veterans might recognize Russia’s latest innovation in Kursk: vehicles turned into rapid-deployment bridges, echoing Allied “funnies” of 1944.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
19/01/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Russian forces resurrect WWII "funnies" tactic as Ukraine relentlessly bombards bridges in Kursk
A Russian BTR-D bridging vehicle. Photo: Kriegsforscher
Forbes: Russia resurrects WWII “funnies” tactic as Ukraine relentlessly bombards bridges in Kursk

Russian airborne troops have adapted a World War II-era military innovation in their ongoing operations in Kursk Oblast, turning armored vehicles into makeshift bridges in a desperate bid to cross defensive water barriers, Forbes reports.

Kursk Oblast, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, has emerged as a critical battleground since Ukrainian forces seized a 1,000-square-kilometer salient in August 2024. Control of this territory could prove to be a significant bargaining chip in any future peace negotiations, as it represents an internationally recognized Russian territory.

According to Forbes war correspondent David Axe, Russian forces are modifying BTR-D air assault vehicles by mounting wooden platforms on top and submerging them in riverbeds to create improvised crossing points. This technique mirrors the British Army’s “funnies” from World War II, when metal spans were attached to tank chassis to bridge battlefield gaps rapidly.

The tactic has emerged primarily on the western edge of the Kursk salient, where Russian paratroopers have been mounting counteroffensive operations since November. Ukrainian drone operator Kriegsforscher has documented these improvised bridge vehicles in action, particularly around the Snahist River near Darino village. Russian forces need reliable river crossings there to advance their positions.

While conventional bridges and engineering vehicles remain highly vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes, these modified BTR-Ds offer some advantages. With their top road speed of nearly 40 miles per hour, they can deploy quickly, potentially reducing their exposure to Ukrainian defensive fire.

“They’re as vulnerable to Ukrainian mines, missiles, artillery, and drones as any combat vehicle—that is, very vulnerable—but they might be less vulnerable than permanent bridges or slow engineering vehicles,” Axe writes.

Ukrainian forces have already destroyed at least two of these modified vehicles since November 2024.

Despite these losses, the improvised bridge vehicles have achieved some success, enabling Russian troops to cross the Snahist River multiple times and establish contested positions around Darino.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts