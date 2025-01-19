Forbes: Russia resurrects WWII “funnies” tactic as Ukraine relentlessly bombards bridges in Kursk

Russian airborne troops have adapted a World War II-era military innovation in their ongoing operations in Kursk Oblast, turning armored vehicles into makeshift bridges in a desperate bid to cross defensive water barriers, Forbes reports.

Kursk Oblast, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, has emerged as a critical battleground since Ukrainian forces seized a 1,000-square-kilometer salient in August 2024. Control of this territory could prove to be a significant bargaining chip in any future peace negotiations, as it represents an internationally recognized Russian territory.

According to Forbes war correspondent David Axe, Russian forces are modifying BTR-D air assault vehicles by mounting wooden platforms on top and submerging them in riverbeds to create improvised crossing points. This technique mirrors the British Army’s “funnies” from World War II, when metal spans were attached to tank chassis to bridge battlefield gaps rapidly.

The tactic has emerged primarily on the western edge of the Kursk salient, where Russian paratroopers have been mounting counteroffensive operations since November. Ukrainian drone operator Kriegsforscher has documented these improvised bridge vehicles in action, particularly around the Snahist River near Darino village. Russian forces need reliable river crossings there to advance their positions.

While conventional bridges and engineering vehicles remain highly vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes, these modified BTR-Ds offer some advantages. With their top road speed of nearly 40 miles per hour, they can deploy quickly, potentially reducing their exposure to Ukrainian defensive fire.

“They’re as vulnerable to Ukrainian mines, missiles, artillery, and drones as any combat vehicle—that is, very vulnerable—but they might be less vulnerable than permanent bridges or slow engineering vehicles,” Axe writes.

Ukrainian forces have already destroyed at least two of these modified vehicles since November 2024.

Despite these losses, the improvised bridge vehicles have achieved some success, enabling Russian troops to cross the Snahist River multiple times and establish contested positions around Darino.

