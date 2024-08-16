Ukrainian forces destroy one of three key bridges in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, complicate evacuation and logistics

Reports from Russian Telegram channels claim that Ukrainian forces destroyed a crucial bridge over the Seim River in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, effectively isolating part of the district from areas under Russian control.
As Ukrainian forces began an incursion in Kursk Oblast on 6 August, Russia announced evacuations from this oblast and neighbouring areas.
The bridge in Kursk’s Glushkovo, reportedly struck by HIMARS rockets, was a vital connection for more than 28 settlements in Russia, according to Russian Telegram channels.
Now residents of these villages can only be evacuated by water. This development potentially complicates civilian movement and military logistics in the region.
Glushkovo lies southwest of contested Korenevo, with the gray zone possibly reaching the Sejm between them. Further west, the Sejm flows to Russia from Ukraine.
Now, only two bridges connect the area to Russia, while it borders Ukraine in the south. The other two bridges are located in Zvannoye and Karizh. According to the Russian soldiers, the bridge in Zvannoye will be targeted next.
If two more bridges are destroyed in the area, some 600+ km² will be cut off from the rest of Russia, complicating the delivery of reserves and provisions.
A Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast caught President Putin off guard, significantly shifting the tactical narrative in the region. This unexpected move by Ukraine puts additional pressure on Russian forces and reveals vulnerabilities in Russia’s border defenses.
As of 15 August, around 1,150 m² and 82 settlements in the Kursk Oblast are already under the control of Ukrainian forces, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Ukraine also established a military commandant’s office in the controlled territories.
