Media: Bridge connecting Donetsk’s key occupied cities destroyed

The highway bridge connecting Donetsk’s occupied Horlivka to Yasynuvata and Donetsk City was destroyed, hindering the Russian military’s transit and affecting their ongoing operations near Ukraine-controlled Avdiivka northwest of Donetsk.
byYuri Zoria
12/10/2023
1 minute read
Bridge on the highway between occupied cities of Yasynuva and Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, destroyed on 12 October 2023. Photo via Telegram/UNIAN
On 12 October, the Ukrainian military-related Telegram channel DVISH reported the destruction of an overpass bridge on the highway between two major occupied cities in Donetsk Oblast, Yasynuvata and Horlivka. 

“The occupiers used this short route to travel relatively quickly from the temporarily occupied Horlivka to the temporarily occupied Donetsk,” DVISH wrote.

The bridge’s destruction slows down Russian logistics between Horlivka and Donetsk amid the ongoing major Russian effort to capture the city of Avdiivka northwest of Donetsk.

Situation near occupied Donetsk. The Russian-occupied area is shown in red, the location of the destroyed bridge is marked with a blue bomb pictogram. map: liveuamap

According to Russian Telegram channels, the occupation authorities of Horlivka and Yasynuvata claim that the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed the bridge. Russian-installed “mayor” of Yasynuvata, Dmitry Shevchenko, urged local residents to adjust their travel routes.

The Russian forces traveling from Horlivka to Donetsk now have to take a detour via Yenakieve as the direct highway is not available anymore.

Google Directions map showing the disrupted route (blue) and an alternative route from Horlivka to Donetsk. The alternative route takes up to 35 minutes more and runs through the cities.

The Ukrainian side did not officially comment on the incident as of the time of the publication of this article.

The cities of Donetsk, Yenakiieve, Horlivka, and Yasynuvata have been under Russian occupation since 2014.

