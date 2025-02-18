Six-hour Russian assault repelled by Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized in Donetsk Oblast (video)

Russian occupying forces spent six hours trying to breach the defenses of Ukraine’s 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade in Donetsk Oblast, Militarnyi reports. The Brigade’s unmanned systems battalion shared footage on Telegram showing the destruction of Russian equipment and infantry but did not specify the exact location of the assault.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

Ukrainian defenders used FPV drones and artillery with cluster munitions to neutralize the assaulting enemy. The 110th brigade reported that the Russians deployed an armored vehicle column for the assault, led by a “barn tank” – the ad-hoc modification for carrying infantry, better known as “turtle tank.” The vehicle was also equipped with a mine roller to traverse across the Ukrainian mine fields.

After aerial reconnaissance detected the Russian movement, drone operators began targeting the vehicles. First, they destroyed an MT-LB, from which infantry managed to disembark after the initial FPV strike.

Next, an immobilized BMP-1 was hit, with footage showing it catching fire. Following this, Ukrainian drones burned a Russian BTR-82A that was abandoned by occupiers near the road. Drone operators then began destroying the Russian “turtle” tank, which had also been immobilized and abandoned by the Russians. After several hits, it caught fire from within.

Afterward, operations began to eliminate enemy infantry who had managed to scatter among the ruins of the settlement. In addition to drones, Ukrainian artillery targeted the Russian infantry with cluster munitions. Ukrainians struck trenches, buildings, and basements where the scattered Russian forces were hiding. Drone operators also hunted individual occupiers who remained alive after previous strikes.

Simultaneously with the unmanned systems battalion, the press service of the 110th separate mechanized brigade itself shared footage of repelling a Russian assault near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk oblast.

“It is possible that both videos show the repelling of the same hours-long assault by occupiers on the brigade’s positions and adjacent Defense Forces units in this section of the front,” Militarnyi noted.

Related: