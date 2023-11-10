Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia’s drone attack injures civilians in southern Ukraine

A 96-year-old woman and two other elderly people were injured in the Odesa Oblast after Russia unleashed a wave of kamikaze drones on Ukraine.
bySerge Havrylets
10/11/2023
drone attack
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on the Odesa Oblast on 10 November 2023. Credit: Ukrayinska Pravda.
Russia attacked the Odesa Oblast in southern Ukraine with kamikaze drones, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported.

According to Oleh Kiper, at least three civilians were injured in the vicinities of Odesa.

“During the evening air raids, we had two hits in Odesa district. So far, we know about three wounded. A 96-year-old woman was pulled out from under the rubble and hospitalized. Her condition is stable, and doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. Also, two elderly people (72 and 73 years old) suffered minor injuries. They were treated on the spot,” Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.

On the evening of 10 November, Russia launched a massive kamikaze drone attack against Ukraine. Air raid alerts were announced in several Ukrainian regions and the capital of Ukraine.

Earlier before, on 10 November, a Russian kamikaze drone attack on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (southeastern Ukraine) killed a 67-year-old woman, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported.

