Ukrainian woman killed by Russian kamikaze drone in Nikopol

A Russian kamikaze drone attack on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (southeastern Ukraine) killed a civilian, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported.

According to Serhii Lysak, Russian kamikaze drone strikes on the residential area of Nikopol killed a woman and injured a man on 10 November.

“In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. A 67-year-old woman was killed. A 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He is hospitalized,” Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol is located on the Ukrainian-controlled east bank of the Dnipro River, while Russian troops occupy the opposite bank. Almost daily, the Russian army shells the city and its vicinities across the river.

