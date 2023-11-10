Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian woman killed by Russian kamikaze drone in Nikopol

A 67-year-old woman was killed and a 68-year-old man was injured when two Russian drones attacked a residential area in southeastern Ukraine.
bySerge Havrylets
10/11/2023
1 minute read
Shahed-136
An Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone of the Russian army. Screenshot from video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A Russian kamikaze drone attack on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (southeastern Ukraine) killed a civilian, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported.

According to Serhii Lysak, Russian kamikaze drone strikes on the residential area of Nikopol killed a woman and injured a man on 10 November.

“In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. A 67-year-old woman was killed. A 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He is hospitalized,” Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol is located on the Ukrainian-controlled east bank of the Dnipro River, while Russian troops occupy the opposite bank. Almost daily, the Russian army shells the city and its vicinities across the river.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts