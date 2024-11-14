Eng
Power outages hit Kharkiv Oblast after Russian night attack with 59 drones on Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack from Kursk targeting multiple Ukrainian oblasts, with air defense active in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv areas.
byMaria Tril
14/11/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine's Air Defense.
Ukraine’s Air Defense. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s Air Force reports that Russia launched 59 Shahed-type attack drones and other unidentified UAVs against Ukraine in the early hours of 14 November, with 21 drones successfully intercepted.

According to military officials, the drones were launched from Kursk and were shot down over Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts. The remaining 38 drones were reportedly lost to tracking, with officials suggesting electronic warfare systems likely neutralized them.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported explosions in the city, with Russian forces launching guided bombs at the city and its suburbs. According to Terekhov, Russia launched KABs in the city and its suburbs.

The attacks resulted in power outages across several settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast after a high-voltage power line was damaged around 3:40 am, according to Regional Military Administration head Zadorenko. He reports that energy workers are currently working to restore power supply.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reports that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 11 Russian drones over the oblast.

No casualties or damage were reported in Sumy or other oblasts where air defense systems were active.

