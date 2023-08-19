Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine forces destroy 15 of 17 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack

A total of 17 drones were launched from the vicinity of Kursk overnight. 15 have been destroyed
byOrysia Hrudka
19/08/2023
The remains of Shahed 136 at Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. Photo: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces intercepted and neutralized a total of 15 out of 17 Russian “Shahed” drones that attacked Ukrainian territory during the night of August 19.

According to official sources from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian attack was launched from the northern direction using the advanced strike drones, identified as “Shahed-136/131.” A total of 17 drones were launched from the vicinity of Kursk.

In a joint effort involving the Air Defense Forces, various components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and advanced anti-aircraft systems, 15 of the Russian drones were successfully shot down, averting potential damage and loss of life. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that the Air Defense Systems effectively repelled Russian drone attacks across northern, central, and western regions of the country.

Overnight, warnings about the potential attacks of Russian drones were reported in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Poltava oblasts at 23:46 as air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine. By 00:10, the threat of Russian drone attack was extended to Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv oblasts. At 02:37, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces reported the potential danger of Russian drones in the Ternopil oblast. By 03:30, “Shahed” drones were reported to be traversing northern Vinnytsia and southern Zhytomyr oblasts, moving in a western direction.

