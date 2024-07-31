Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian Shahed drone crashes in Romania, a NATO country, once again

byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
1 minute read
Shaheds
Shahed kamikaze drones. Credit: the Operational Command “South” of Ukraine’s Armed Forces via Telegram.
Russian Shahed drone crashes in Romania, a NATO country, once again

Romanian defense officials reported finding fragments of a Russian drone near the Ukrainian border on 31 July, marking another in a series of similar incidents. The debris was discovered in Tulcea county, with authorities assuring that no populated areas were affected.

Ukraine continues to urge a more robust NATO response to these airspace violations, arguing that Moscow’s apparent disregard for alliance borders stems from a lack of decisive action in previous incidents.

“Drone elements were confirmed in the area of Ceatalchioi. Standard operating procedures for such situations have been implemented,” the Romanian Defense Ministry stated. Officials emphasized that they informed NATO allies in real-time during the incident.

This discovery coincided with Russia’s largest drone attack on Ukraine to date. Ukrainian forces reportedly intercepted all 89 drones launched in the assault.

The recurring presence of Russian drone debris on Romanian soil highlights the potential for conflict spillover into NATO territory. Despite strong condemnations, Romania has yet to intercept any Russian drones, raising questions about the alliance’s strategy in protecting its eastern flank.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts