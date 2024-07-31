Russian Shahed drone crashes in Romania, a NATO country, once again

Romanian defense officials reported finding fragments of a Russian drone near the Ukrainian border on 31 July, marking another in a series of similar incidents. The debris was discovered in Tulcea county, with authorities assuring that no populated areas were affected.

Ukraine continues to urge a more robust NATO response to these airspace violations, arguing that Moscow’s apparent disregard for alliance borders stems from a lack of decisive action in previous incidents.

“Drone elements were confirmed in the area of Ceatalchioi. Standard operating procedures for such situations have been implemented,” the Romanian Defense Ministry stated. Officials emphasized that they informed NATO allies in real-time during the incident.

This discovery coincided with Russia’s largest drone attack on Ukraine to date. Ukrainian forces reportedly intercepted all 89 drones launched in the assault.

The recurring presence of Russian drone debris on Romanian soil highlights the potential for conflict spillover into NATO territory. Despite strong condemnations, Romania has yet to intercept any Russian drones, raising questions about the alliance’s strategy in protecting its eastern flank.

