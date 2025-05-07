Newly elected German Chancellor Merz plans to visit Ukraine “in the near future”

Germany’s newly elected Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans to visit Ukraine soon, according to Tagesschau. The exact details of the trip are still being coordinated.

“I want to make all possible contributions from the European Union to ensure a lasting ceasefire after the coming weekend, and so that a peace agreement with Russia can be concluded afterward,” Merz said during his visit to Paris.

The CDU politician emphasized that one main question remains: whether Russia is willing to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, proposed by the United States. Ukraine accepted the proposal while Russia rejected it, arguing it would only give Ukraine time to regroup and would not benefit Russia strategically. Moscow also demanded strict conditions, such as restrictions on Ukrainian mobilization, Western arms supplies, and recognition of Russian territorial gains, which were not met.

Merz also linked the question of German security guarantees for Ukraine to the prior establishment of a long-term ceasefire.

Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on 6 May 2025. His confirmation required two rounds of voting. In the first vote, he received 310 votes, short of the 316 needed. During the second vote, he secured 325 votes, enough to confirm his chancellorship.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) strongly supports Ukraine, advocating for increased military aid-including supplying long-range Taurus missiles, and insists Ukraine must win the war and restore its territorial integrity. He calls for a more decisive German stance, claims that Ukraine should be part of any peace talks and that only a strong Ukraine can bring Russia to real negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his congratulations to Merz, expressing gratitude for Germany’s support which he said “saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives.”

“We sincerely hope that Germany will become even stronger and we will see even more German leadership in European and transatlantic affairs. This is especially important now, when the future of Europe is at stake, which will depend on our unity,” Zelenskyy said.

