Some European Parliament members travel to Russia for May 9 parade

Five European Parliament members will travel to Moscow this week, including two MEPs from Germany’s BSW party that will continue their journey to Kyiv, they told Spiegel.
Maria Tril
07/05/2025
2024_Moscow_Victory_Day_Parade_11
2024 Moscow Victory Day Parade. Credit: Wikipedia
A delegation of European Parliament members, including two representatives from Germany’s BSW party, will attend World War II commemoration events in Moscow this week, Spiegel reported on 6 May.

Victory Day on 9 May commemorates the Red Army’s liberation of Nazi-occupied territories in 1944-1945. This year, 29 foreign leaders will attend Moscow’s parade, including China’s Xi Jinping, Serbia’s Vučić, and Slovakia’s Fico. Western leaders haven’t participated since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the war in Ukraine, with their last significant attendance in 2005.

BSW politicians Ruth Firmenich and Michael von der Schulenburg are part of a group that will travel to Russia this year.

According to Spiegel, the invitation list was submitted to the Russian Defense Ministry for approval before the visit.

The Kremlin announced in mid-April that more than 20 heads of state would attend, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to arrive.

Some leaders have withdrawn their participation. Indian President Narendra Modi canceled due to current tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

Firmenich and Schulenburg said they will meet with members of the Russian State Duma and other political and cultural representatives. They claimed their motivation was to “overcome the increasing spiral of confrontation and escalation in Europe.”

The BSW politicians say they plan to travel to Kyiv afterward and have contacted the Ukrainian embassy about this intention.

Firmenich is described as someone from Wagenknecht’s inner circle who has worked with her since 2004.

In February, Wagenknecht refused to answer whether she was happy that Ukraine still exists as a state despite three years of full-scale war and numerous losses. She has also claimed that German and European industry “have no chance” without cheap energy resources from Russia.

On 28 April, Putin announced a “ceasefire” and “cessation of hostilities” for the parade, effective from midnight on 8 May until 11 May.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also responded that “there is no reason to wait until 8 May” to implement a ceasefire, adding that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire from any date proposed by the United States.

