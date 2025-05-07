Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Vance: Russia demands too much, direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow needed now

The United States is now pushing for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, determining both sides have submitted incompatible demands for ending the war.
byMaria Tril
07/05/2025
3 minute read
dj vance
Vice President of the United States JD Vance. Credit: JD Vance via X
Vance: Russia demands too much, direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow needed now

US Vice President JD Vance said on 7 May at the Munich Leadership Meeting in Washington that Russia is demanding “too much” in peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t say that Russians are uninterested in bringing this thing in a resolution a peace agreement,” Vance said. However, he said that Moscow has presented numerous demands to end the war that Washington considers excessive.

According to Vance, Ukraine has also submitted “a piece of paper into our hands” outlining their peace requirements. He described “a big gap” between the positions of the two warring nations.

The United States advocates for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as the necessary next step toward peace. “The step we want to make right now is we would like both Russians and Ukrainians to agree on some basic guidelines for sitting down and talking to one another,” Vence explained. “It’s very important for Russians and Ukrainians to start talking to one another.”

Given the significant differences in positions regarding a ceasefire, Washington aims to “move beyond the obsession with a 30-day ceasefire” and focus more on “what a long-term settlement would look like,” the Vice President added.

Vance expressed “frustration” with both sides in the war. He claimed they “hate each other so much that when you have an hour-long conversation with one side, the first half hour they just complain about some historical grievances.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously mentioned that some countries wish for Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate alone regarding war resolution. While not naming specific nations, he said this desire exists only after a possible ceasefire.

Earlier in May, Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine, while acknowledging that significant hurdles remain.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts