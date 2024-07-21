Zelenskyy, Trump plan future meeting after recent phone call

US presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a phone conversation, urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to believe fake news suggesting that his potential victory would benefit Russia, said Ukrainian Presidential Spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov, according to UkrInform.

On Friday, President Zelenskyy spoke with former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Their talks came after Trump named JD Vance, the Ohio senator who aligns himself with the populist right, his running mate at the Republican National Convention.

J.D. Vance, 39, has been a fierce critic of the US military aid to Ukraine, who said that the assistance would only harm the Ukrainians, not Russia’s occupation. He also voiced support for exchanging Ukrainian territories for a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian spokesperson said that Zelenskyy urged Trump not to believe representatives of countries that try to justify the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“There are no excuses here – he is just a murderer – the president said it plainly. During the phone call, he mentioned yesterday’s attack on Mykolaiv, which resulted in more casualties. They also discussed and condemned the 8 July attack on ‘Ohmatdyt’ children’s hospital,” Nykyforov added.

The spokesperson noted that Zelenskyy and Trump called the talks “good” and “conducted in the spirit of mutual respect.” Nykyforov also mentioned that there was an agreement to meet in person.

“Specific time frames for the appointment were discussed, but it is too early to discuss that. The teams will continue working to coordinate schedules and details,” Nykyforov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness to work with any political force in the United States, including the Republican Party, should they come to power during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on 15 July.

Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will develop relations with the US regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential and congressional elections.

