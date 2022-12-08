European Parliament will vote on the recognition of Holodomor as genocide on 15 December 

The European Parliament will vote on the resolution recognizing Holodomor as genocide on 15 December 2022.

The Holodomor was a Soviet-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933 after food stocks were forcibly taken away from Ukrainian collective and individual farms and cities. Soviet authorities forbid Ukrainian peasants to leave Ukraine during the famine.

This year, Ukrainians commemorated 90th anniversary of Holodomor on 26 November.

Read more:

