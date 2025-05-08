Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1169: Russia’s AI drones outpace Ukraine’s defenses as US pushes for direct Kyiv-Moscow talks

Exclusive

Why Russian Shahed explosive drones increasingly evade Ukrainian air defenses and reach Kyiv (updated). In recent months, Russia has adapted its use of Shahed drones, employing swarm launches, radar decoys, and higher-altitude flight paths, a Texty analysis shows.

Pro-Russian Simion leads Romanian election first round, criticizes arms supplies to Ukraine. After winning the first election round, Simion, sanctioned by Ukraine, urges a Trump-style ceasefire in Ukraine, criticizes weapons aid as allegedly harmful to Europe.

Military

Frontline report: Russians become walking trash bags to evade Ukrainian thermal drones. Ukrainian forces eliminated 14 Russian soldiers attempting a novel concealment strategy, resorting to increasingly desperate measures against advanced reconnaissance technology on the Donbas front.

Ukrainian drones hit major Russian military production facilities, disrupt civilian aviation day before Putin’s Victory Day ceasefire. One of the targets included an enterprise, which manufactures multiple launch rocket systems used against Ukraine.

Intelligence and Technology

New Russian AI drones outsmart Ukraine’s electronic warfare—experts say it’s just beginning. Russian forces are increasingly deploying new strike UAVs of unknown type, equipped with artificial intelligence. These drones raise concerns due to their advanced technology and potential impact on battle tactics.

Lithuania plans maritime drone production: one for itself, one for Ukraine. Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė has specifically praised Ukraine’s Magura V5 maritime drone as “an excellent military product” while discussing potential joint production.

Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine faces criticism over delivery delays and high commissions. Czech companies procuring artillery shells for Ukraine are charging commissions up to four times higher than Ukrainian state agencies would, an investigation has found.

International

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry calls India and Pakistan for diplomatic dialogue in their conflict. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged India and Pakistan to avoid actions that could further destabilize the South Asian region.

Some European Parliament members travel to Russia for May 9 parade. Five European Parliament members will travel to Moscow this week, including two MEPs from Germany’s BSW party that will continue their journey to Kyiv, they told Spiegel.

Newly elected German Chancellor Merz plans to visit Ukraine “in the near future”. Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced plans to visit Ukraine soon as he pushes for a lasting ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Expert: India strikes Pakistan like Russia attacking Ukraine, except Pakistan has 150 nuclear warheads. India and Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals hold back the threat of full-scale war.

War between India and Pakistan may starve Kyiv’s defenses. A full-scale war between India and Pakistan could spike global weapons prices, disrupt drone supply chains, and deprive Ukraine’s army of essential ammunition as a new arms race begins.

Vance: Russia demands too much, direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow needed now. The United States is now pushing for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, determining both sides have submitted incompatible demands for ending the war.

US Special Envoy: Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire with 18-mile buffer zone but Russia resists. Keith Kellogg revealed on Fox News that the plan would require both Ukrainian and Russian forces to withdraw 15 km (9 miles) from their current positions, with the buffer zone monitored by a “Coalition of the Willing,” including France and Germany.

Serbian president’s flight to Moscow on Victory Day blocked by Baltic states. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic joins Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in being denied permission to fly over certain European countries on their way to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Trump reverses position on Russia rejoining G7 economic group. US President Trump cited bad timing in his latest comments about Russia’s potential return to the G7, contradicting his earlier position on the matter.

Trump: Russia’s World Cup return could be “good incentive” to end war. During a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump appeared surprised to learn that Russia remains banned from international football [soccer] competitions since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while Russia killed over 500 Ukrainian athletes.

Greece refuses to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. Greece operates both American Patriots and Soviet-origin air defense systems but refuses to supply any, citing domestic defense needs.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

“Everything crumbled”: Russian massive attack destroys homes across Ukraine, kills two civilians. “I heard a loud explosion, everything crumbled. There were no windows anymore, nothing to fly out, because this is the third time,” said Iryna Hlushchenko, whose home near the epicenter of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia has now been damaged three separate times.

Political and Legal Developments

Up to 30% of Ukrainian prisoners could join army amid mobilization struggles. “We view this process not only as a way to replenish the ranks of defenders, but also as a mechanism for resocialization,” Deputy Justice Minister Pikalov explained to Ukrinform.

