Lithuania boosts Ukraine’s air defense with NASAMS launchers

Lithuania has transferred two launchers for NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Lithuanian Minister of National Defense, Arvydas Anušauskas, the delivered NASAMS launchers will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense in the face of the Russian missile terror.

“The NASAMS launchers will be integrated into the fire control units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thus complementing and expanding the operational capabilities of NASAMS systems donated by Norway and the United States. Our support remains an important factor in Ukraine’s defense. We are listening to Ukraine’s needs and encourage our allies to do the same,” Arvydas Anušauskas said.

In June 2023, the Defense Resources Agency under the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with the Norwegian company Kongsberg to purchase NASAMS launchers for Ukraine. Ukrainian military personnel underwent comprehensive training before these air defense systems arrived in Ukraine.

Along with the NASAMS launchers, Lithuania provided high-mileage vehicles for the missile system crews. The Norwegian Ministry of Defense provided an additional package for the maintenance of the systems.

The total value of Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine is already about half a billion euros, which is 1.82% of Lithuania’s GDP. Lithuania plans to include support for Ukraine worth 340 million euros in its budget for 2024.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new NASAMS air defense systems had been put on combat duty.

Today, in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, Arvydas Anušauskas.

“Lithuania has been with us from the very beginning, and I am confident that it will be with us until our victory,” Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, detailed discussions took place on further steps to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities with Lithuania’s support, including strengthening air defense, providing armored vehicles for medical evacuation, and demining equipment.

