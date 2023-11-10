Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Lithuania boosts Ukraine’s air defense with NASAMS launchers

Ukraine has received two launchers, which will expand the operational capabilities of the NASAMS systems donated by Norway and the United States.
bySerge Havrylets
10/11/2023
2 minute read
NASAMS short-to medium-range ground-based air defense system is used in Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles. Source: Armyinform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Lithuania has transferred two launchers for NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Lithuanian Minister of National Defense, Arvydas Anušauskas, the delivered NASAMS launchers will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense in the face of the Russian missile terror.

“The NASAMS launchers will be integrated into the fire control units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thus complementing and expanding the operational capabilities of NASAMS systems donated by Norway and the United States. Our support remains an important factor in Ukraine’s defense. We are listening to Ukraine’s needs and encourage our allies to do the same,” Arvydas Anušauskas said.

In June 2023, the Defense Resources Agency under the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with the Norwegian company Kongsberg to purchase NASAMS launchers for Ukraine. Ukrainian military personnel underwent comprehensive training before these air defense systems arrived in Ukraine.

Along with the NASAMS launchers, Lithuania provided high-mileage vehicles for the missile system crews. The Norwegian Ministry of Defense provided an additional package for the maintenance of the systems.

The total value of Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine is already about half a billion euros, which is 1.82% of Lithuania’s GDP. Lithuania plans to include support for Ukraine worth 340 million euros in its budget for 2024.

“Our children will curse us in the trenches we are digging for them,” Lithuanian FM says about peace deal

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new NASAMS air defense systems had been put on combat duty.

Today, in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, Arvydas Anušauskas.

“Lithuania has been with us from the very beginning, and I am confident that it will be with us until our victory,” Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, detailed discussions took place on further steps to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities with Lithuania’s support, including strengthening air defense, providing armored vehicles for medical evacuation, and demining equipment.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts