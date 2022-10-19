Ukraine downs 4 Russian missiles, 10 kamikaze drones – Air Force Command

Ukraine downs 4 Russian missiles, 10 kamikaze drones – Air Force Command

 

Latest news Ukraine

At 12:05 on October 19, Russian troops attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction using strategic missile-carrying bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160 to launch six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

According to the Command, the Ukrainian fighter aircraft destroyed one of those missiles, an anti-aircraft missile unit in the area of ​​responsibility of the Air Command Center shot down one more, and two more missiles were shot down by the air defenses of the Ground Forces in Chernihiv Oblast.

Simultaneously with the missile attack, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine with the Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the northern direction, “in particular from the territory of Belarus,” the Air Force Command notes.

As of 15:30, the Air Defense Command Center’s units shot down ten Shahed-136 loitering munitions.

Update:

Kyiv authorities didn’t record damage or casualties were recorded during the air alert, the Kyiv City Administration reported. The air alert in the capital lasted for three and a half hours.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags