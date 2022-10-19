Ukraine downs 4 Russian missiles, 10 kamikaze drones – Air Force Command

At 12:05 on October 19, Russian troops attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction using strategic missile-carrying bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160 to launch six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

According to the Command, the Ukrainian fighter aircraft destroyed one of those missiles, an anti-aircraft missile unit in the area of ​​responsibility of the Air Command Center shot down one more, and two more missiles were shot down by the air defenses of the Ground Forces in Chernihiv Oblast.

Simultaneously with the missile attack, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine with the Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the northern direction, “in particular from the territory of Belarus,” the Air Force Command notes.

As of 15:30, the Air Defense Command Center’s units shot down ten Shahed-136 loitering munitions.

Update:

Kyiv authorities didn’t record damage or casualties were recorded during the air alert, the Kyiv City Administration reported. The air alert in the capital lasted for three and a half hours.

Russia keeps destroying Ukrainian energy and heating infrastructure: Russian attacks caused fire at Burshtyn thermal power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – Regional Head Svitlana Onyshchuk The fire was quickly extinguished.https://t.co/nWaFq1sATt, https://t.co/mxdN4au4e1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 19, 2022