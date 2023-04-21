Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight Shahed-type drones in Russian nighttime attack – Air Force Command

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.

On 21 April, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that the country’s air defenses destroyed eight Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones launched from Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Russian forces launched “up to 12” Shaheds.

“The air defense forces and means of the Air Command Center of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defenses of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed eight Shaheds,” the report reads.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration announced a threat of a Shahed-drone attack at about 1:40 a.m. At 5:40, it said that “about eight” Shaheds were shot down on the approach to Kyiv City.

“Today, an enemy UAV attack hit Poltava district. There is the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Rescuers are working to put out the fire. Preliminarily, there were no casualties,” the Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported around the same time.

Tags: air defenses, Shahed-136