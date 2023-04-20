Russia intensifies Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine after receiving new batch from Iran

Russia has recently intensified air attacks on Ukraine using Iranian Shahed drones, having received a new shipment of unmanned aircraft. Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, shared this information during a telethon broadcast.

Humeniuk stated that Russians had not attacked Ukraine with drones for some time, as they had depleted their supplies to critical levels and were waiting for new shipments.

“The occupiers have received a new batch of Iranian drones, as evidenced by the markings found on the downed drones. We observed a Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast using these drones. The same markings were on the drones that attacked the Odesa Oblast,” she said.

According to Humeniuk, the occupiers use kamikaze drones to keep the civilian population on edge and to search for air defense systems and critical infrastructure objects. After a recent break, the Russians resumed Shahed attacks on Ukraine; in the past 24 hours, the Russians employed 26 UAVs, 21 of which were destroyed by the defense forces.

Ukrainian military sources report that Russia uses at least three models of Iranian drones in Ukraine: Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones, and multi-purpose Mohajer-6 UAVs. Several countries, including the US, UK, and EU, have imposed sanctions on Iran for supplying kamikaze drones to Russia.

