Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine wants Poland to protect its skies near Ukraine’s border

As Ukraine’s path to NATO membership remains uncertain, Ukrainian officials seek alternative defense measures from allies.
byMaria Tril
08/07/2024
2 minute read
Polish fighters jets.
Polish fighters jets. Credit: Polska_zbrojna
Ukraine wants Poland to protect its skies near Ukraine’s border

Ukraine’s deputy parliament speaker has called on Poland to consider using its air defenses to protect Ukrainian airspace near the Polish border, reports Euractive.

The request was made during a meeting on 6 July in Vilnius between parliamentary representatives from Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania.

“If NATO is not ready to admit Ukraine during the war, we have to demand that the allies ensure sufficient measures to stop and overcome the enemy,” Olena Kondratyuk, deputy speaker of Ukraine’s Supreme Council, wrote on Facebook.

Kondratyuk asked her Polish counterpart, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, to consider deploying Polish air defenses to protect Ukrainian border regions. She also requested that Lithuania’s parliament speaker, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, present this proposal at an upcoming meeting of NATO parliamentary speakers.

On the night of 8 July, Russian forces launched an air attack on Ukraine. The Ukrainian military warned of potential cruise missile launches from Russian bombers expected to enter Ukrainian airspace after 2:00 am.

In response, Poland reportedly scrambled aircraft due to the Russian attack on Ukraine, according to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian official also expressed gratitude to her Polish and Lithuanian colleagues who support Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO and EU membership. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said that Ukraine joining the alliance before the end of the war is unlikely.

During a visit to Kyiv in late April, Stoltenberg affirmed that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO” and noted the country’s “irreversible path” toward membership. Nevertheless, he has consistently ruled out sending NATO troops to fight in Ukraine, emphasizing that the alliance is not directly involved in the conflict.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts