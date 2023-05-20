Ukraine downs all 21 Russian drones from night attack; Kyiv apartments damaged by debris

Emergency service workers deal with damage to Kyiv apartments. Photo: Emergency service

Ukraine’s air defense reported shooting down all the drones that Russia launched in yet another night attack, including 18 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched at the capital Kyiv.

Two more Shahed drones were destroyed in Ukraine’s south, as well as one reconaissance UAV Merlin VR.

However, four apartments in Kyiv were damaged by the falling drone debris, Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported, sharing photos of how its workers dealt with the damage.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air defense, Shahed