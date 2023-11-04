Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

“Our children will curse us in the trenches we are digging for them,” Lithuanian FM says about peace deal

Landsbergis warning about peace deal comes amid reports by NBC News that US and E.U. officials have initiated delicate talks with Ukraine about potential negotiations with Russia.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/11/2023
1 minute read
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis cautioned Western nations against rushing to broker a peace agreement with Russia as it wages an aggressive war against Ukraine.

In a tweet Saturday, Landsbergis stated that for Russia, a “peace deal” only means time to rearm. He believes the West is dangerously close to losing the chance to end centuries of imperialist aggression from the Kremlin and secure the future of multiple continents.

“Our children will curse us from the trenches we are digging for them,” Landsbergis summarized.

 

His warning comes amid reports by NBC News that US and E.U. officials have quietly initiated delicate talks with Ukraine about potential negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated Ukraine cannot trust Russian President Putin enough to negotiate and sees no possibility for peace talks at this stage of the war.

NBC: West begins “delicate” discussions with Ukraine about Russia peace deal

The reluctance of Western nations to provide all the weapons requested by Kyiv earlier in the conflict allowed Russia time to establish formidable defensive positions ahead of winter.

With manpower the top concern according to sources, the West faces a dilemma in sustaining the flow of arms and aid to enable Ukraine to mount further offensives while also seeking a diplomatic solution.

Landsbergis contends the West has a fleeting chance to halt centuries of imperialist aggression from Moscow and must not rush Ukraine to the negotiating table. His warning reflects Baltic states’ deep skepticism of Russian intentions and desire to see a decisive military defeat of Russia’s forces. Landsbergis argues any premature peace deal will sow the seeds of future war.

